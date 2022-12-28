Zavalla boil notice still in effect as some residents regain service

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Many in Zavalla were without water over the holiday weekend, but more than half the city has been able to get running water again.

City Secretary Wauanesa Herrington said crews filled up the water tanks to pressurize the system Tuesday morning. They began by turning on one section at a time, starting on the north side of town to find any remaining leaks.

With many residents traveling for the holidays, Herrington said they discovered 30 leaks on Monday coming from residential homes.

“We think most of it is because customers went out of town for Christmas, and they left their water turned on and didn’t think about it, and so they were out of town when it thawed out, so then they had water leaks,” Herrington said.

The city issued a boil notice on Tuesday and notified TCEQ for testing. They also ask residents to conserve water as crews continue to monitor the water systems.

“We got our signs color-coded so people can notice by the color,” explained Herrington. Red signs are for boil notices, yellow signs for water conservation and green for the rescind notice.

The city will continue to hand out cases of water for residents. City officials said no new leaks were found during inspections Tuesday.

