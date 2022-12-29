Authorities seek IDs of Goodrich store thieves

GOODRICH, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people caught on camera stealing from a store.

The sheriff’s office has released a photo taken on Dec. 24 at the Dollar General on FM 393 in Goodrich.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 936-327-6810. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.