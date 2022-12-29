Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities seek IDs of Goodrich store thieves

This pair was caught on camera stealing on Dec. 24.
This pair was caught on camera stealing on Dec. 24.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GOODRICH, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people caught on camera stealing from a store.

The sheriff’s office has released a photo taken on Dec. 24 at the Dollar General on FM 393 in Goodrich.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 936-327-6810. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP.

