Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview

East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview
By Erin Wides
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texans are celebrating another festival of lights this week. Kwanzaa celebrations began on Monday and will go through January 1.

Kwanzaa is a seven-day celebration that honors the rich cultural roots of African ancestry, community, and different principles. Ebony Dennis, who organized an event in Longview on Friday night, said she’s seen fewer community celebrations in East Texas.

“I’ve seen where there has been a decline, if you notice, there’s not a lot of Kwanzaa celebrations and I was like, I need to make this happen,” she said.

This week Dennis is preparing to host anyone who wants to come celebrate and learn about Kwanzaa. A candle is lit each night that represents one of the seven principles.

“Unity, collective work and responsibility, purpose, self-determination, cooperative economics, creativity and faith,” Dennis said.

Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday and is celebrated by people of many faiths. While Kwanzaa is not recognized as a state holiday anywhere, the post office does honor Kwanzaa with special postage stamps.

Dennis uses the time to reflect on past accomplishments and hope for the future.

“I want others to experience the same experience that I feel. Once again, that importance of reflection and where do I go from here? That hope, that future, change. Change within my community, change within me,” Dennis said.

They will have an African dance by youth and parents and then go through the full celebratory practice.

“You will always see on the Kwanzaa table will be your kinara, the candle holder with the candles. You will always have the unity cup, now from this, when you’re going through the actual celebratory practice every member, each night takes a sip from the unity cup. The bowl, which has the fruits and vegetables, that’s your first fruits. It’s that collective work.”

The free event is Friday night starting at 6:30 p.m. at “The Venue” located at 314 Cotton Street in Longview.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening
Juvenile arrested for murder at Lufkin apartment complex
Timpson’s Terry Bussey takes the kickoff return all the way back to score
Timpson’s Terry Bussey humble about Texas High School Football Player of the Year award, thanks God for talent

Latest News

Bugs May Be Back
East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze
Justin's Kindness
Family donates medical equipment in memory of their son
This week organizer Ebony Dennis is preparing to host anyone who wants to come celebrate and...
East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview
Jacksonville Trash
City of Jacksonville revamps trash pick-up services to keep neighborhoods clean