East Texas Kitchen Care: Using essential oils to fragrance your home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I know that there are many claimed uses for essential oils floating around on the internet, and I don’t adhere to any of them, really. From curing headaches to the common cold to cancer, adherents to essential oils claim they have nearly magical uses. Honestly, I hope they’re right. I don’t know.
What I do know is that they smell incredible! My daughter-in-law gave me a set of them for Christmas last year, along with a diffuser, and I have so enjoyed trying out the different scents in my home: lemongrass, eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender, rosemary, orange, and more.
If you don’t have a diffuser but you want to try out some essential oils in your home, here are some easy ways to enjoy their fragrance.
- Add four or five drops to a cotton ball. Drop the cotton ball into the bottom of a clean trash can before putting the bag into the can, which helps keep the scent nice.
- You can do the same for drawers that you store linens in, as well. Using lavender oil for this is nice, as it’s a gentle, calming scent.
- To scrub sinks, use some baking soda and a few drops of your favorite essential oil. My favorites for this are the citrus oils, orange and lemon.
- To scent a room without a diffuser, I have put a couple of drops of eucalyptus oil or other favorite scents on a fan blade before turning on the fan. Note that you will want to wipe that off later, or it will gather dust.
WebMD shared a recipe for an all-purpose cleaner using essential oils. From what I have read in various places, this should be mixed in a glass container, as essential oils can break down plastics over time. Let me know if you try this:
From WebMD:
An all-purpose cleaner is effective on most surfaces and cleans all major stains. You can add a few different essential oils to this mixture.
- Pour ¼ cup of lemon juice.
- Add two tablespoons of white vinegar
- Add two cups of hot water.
- Put in 5 drops of orange essential oil.
- Put in 10 drops of tea tree essential oil.
Mix the ingredients thoroughly and transfer the solution from the bowl to a spray bottle. Whenever you need to clean a surface, shake then spray the mixture onto the area and wipe it with a microfiber cloth or soft towel.
