Heavy rain, damaging winds to develop Thursday evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a warm and muggy start to the day Thursday with breezy south winds. Temperatures will climb into the 70s by afternoon with a few areas of drizzle or some light rain showers off and on through midday.

FAW: 7pm futurecast (Katie Vossler)

As thunderstorms develop this afternoon, there will be the chance for strong thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms for parts of East Texas. Thunderstorms will continue to develop into the evening with the main threat being damaging wind gusts and the slight possibility of an isolated quick spin-up of a tornado.

FAW: 11pm futurecast (Katie Vossler)

The threat will transition to a heavy rain and flooding event overnight, especially in Deep East Texas. Thunderstorms will come to an end before sunrise Friday morning.

FAW: Aftermath 7am (Katie Vossler)

