Man accused of lewd act inside College Station clothing store

An employee says she found the suspect committing the lewd act while inside a dressing room.
Anthony Trejo, 34, of Calvert
Anthony Trejo, 34, of Calvert
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have charged a man with indecent exposure after an employee of a retail clothing store said she saw him masturbating inside a fitting room.

Police were called to the Old Navy store on Texas Avenue Monday night where they found and later arrested Anthony Trejo, 34, of Calvert.

The employee who reported the incident said the door was cracked open and she saw the lewd act when she was putting away some clothes.

According to an arrest report, employees said after Trejo exited the dressing room, he went to the checkout line with his pants still partially down and made comments to employees like “you are exactly what I’m looking for” and “you are exactly what I want.”

During his arrest, police said they found methamphetamine in his pants pocket and added the charge of possession of a controlled substance.

He remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday night on bonds totaling $13,000.

