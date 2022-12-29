Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man charged in sexual assault of woman at Waco massage parlor

Norberto Tinoco
Norberto Tinoco(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Norberto Tinoco, 40, is charged with sexual assault after a woman accused him of touching her inappropriately and sexually assaulting her during a massage.

The accuser told police she visited Massage Envy at 2812 W. Loop 340 in Waco on Oct. 2 to get a massage. She said she was completely naked during the massage and Tinoco allegedly used his fingers to sexually assault her.

The woman told detectives she “froze up” in the moment and “did not say anything for fear that Tinoco would escalate the sexual assault or physically harm her,” the complaint affidavit states.

As soon as Tinoco finished the massage, the woman left. “She was very upset and sought therapeutic help before deciding to report the assault” on Oct. 17, the affidavit further states.

When detectives spoke with Tinoco, he denied any contact with the woman and “insisted there was no way he could have touched her” because of his draping technique with a covering cloth.

“Mr. Tinoco agree to a polygraph, which he failed,” the affidavit states, “In the post-test interview, Mr. Tinoco admitted that he had, in fact, touched (the woman)” inappropriately.

The accuser has hired Waco attorneys Vic Feazell and Seth Sutton to explore the possibility of civil litigation in the incident.

