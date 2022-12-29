Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police searching for road rage suspect

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for your help locating the driver of this white F-150 who shot at another driver over a traffic problem.

According to LPD, the driver was involved in a road rage incident near 34th and the West Loop on December 11th.

Police say the driver fired multiple shots during the altercation before driving off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the crime line at 806-741-1000.

