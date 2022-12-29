Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA gardens checking over plants after last week’s freeze

SFA gardens are checking on their plants after last week’s freezing conditions.
By Avery Gorman and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA gardens are checking on their plants after last week’s freezing conditions.

They prepared as hard as they could and brought in as many plants as they could inside greenhouses and also put frost blankets on the ones that were outside.

The strong winds did blow off some of the frost blankets, which led to some of the plants not making it. Staff are checking to see just how many plants they lost.

KTRE’s Avery Gorman has more and a tip for people who want to see if their plants survived the freeze.

