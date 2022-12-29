Texas Tech faithful fans battling travel fiasco to make the Texas Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The collapse of the Southwest Airlines flight schedule has affected thousands of travelers, including Red Raider fans who were trying to make it to the bowl game.

Texas Tech freshman Carter Dixon says, “My family decided to take a trip to New York, so when we were in New York and I mentioned that the bowl game is in Houston, where we live. So, we went ahead and bought tickets, thinking we would be back in enough time.”

Then, the travel fiasco with Southwest Airlines unfolded. Carter Dixon and his family found out their flight was one of the thousands canceled after they arrived at the airport.

“In the back of my head, I was thinking, I have a bowl game to get to, we have to get this flight going,” said Dixon.

Delay after delay, Carter and his family gave up hope on making it home to see the Red Raiders in Houston.

“Then out of the blue there was this bus ride that was leaving in like an hour, for all Houston people from New York and we were like that is a long drive but let’s go ahead and do it because we’ve got plans, and tickets.”

After 27 hours on a Greyhound bus, Carter and his family finally pulled into Houston. When we asked Carter why this game was so important, like any true Red Raider, he said he is just being a faithful fan.

“It is not just watching a game, it feels like you are involved in the game with all the fans,” Dixon said.

While the Dixon family was unpacking, across town at the Houston airport, other Lubbock travelers were working to make it home from the holidays.

Texas Tech alumna Holly Lindley says, “I was at the airport trying to get home from visiting my family for Christmas trying to get back to Lubbock. I had some difficulties and now I am here in Houston with no luggage.”

Holly says, she and many other Lubbockities sat at the gate and watched their luggage take off without them.

“Everyone was so upset because the luggage took off and then everyone was trying to get the next flight and all of the workers were saying there was nothing they could do for us,” said Lindley.

Once the frustration settled, a light bulb went off. She was a Red Raider fan stranded in the city where the Texas Bowl was just one day away.

“Everyone was big Tech fans and so we were all talking, everyone decided it would be a good idea to just stay and go to the bowl game, support while we are here, and just make the most out of it,” Lindley said.

Carter and Holly say they are looking forward to seeing a wave of red tonight, as they cheer on the Red Raiders in Houston.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.