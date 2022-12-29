Texas Tech, Head Coach Joey McGuire agree to $26.6M new six-year contract

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech and head football coach Joey McGuire have agreed on a new six-year contract that will raise his annual compensation and keep him in charge of the Red Raiders through the 2028 season.

Under the terms of the six-year, $26.6 million agreement, McGuire will receive $100,000 annual increases in his yearly compensation, rising to $4.6 million for the 2028 campaign, which does not include various performance bonuses. The contract is worth roughly $1 million more annually than McGuire’s original agreement and has been approved by the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents.

“I firmly believe our best days are still ahead with Coach McGuire at the helm of our football program,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “It was evident throughout this football season that he and his staff are building a culture that will benefit this program for years to come. Coach McGuire will be the first to tell you that his goal is not to just play in a bowl game but to win championships, and I believe we are on that path under his direction.”

In only his first season, McGuire led the Red Raiders to one of their most-memorable years in recent memory, capped by wins over both Texas and Oklahoma and the most Big 12 victories since 2009. Texas Tech (7-5; 5-4) closed the regular season with three-consecutive victories for the first time since 1995 and will face Ole Miss later Wednesday night in the TaxAct Texas Bowl from NRG Stadium in Houston.

Off the field, McGuire has reenergized Texas Tech’s passionate fan base with a consensus top-25 recruiting class that was signed just a week ago. Texas Tech also posted its best semester all-time in the classroom with a 3.13 team GPA this fall as the Red Raiders boast 27 players on their TaxAct Texas Bowl roster who have already earned their college degree.

“I’m fortunate to have the support of a tremendous administration here at Texas Tech with President (Lawrence) Schovanec and the best Athletics Director in the country in Kirby Hocutt,” McGuire said. “We firmly believe the success our team has experienced this season is the standard for what is yet to come. Our entire family can’t thank Red Raider Nation enough for their passionate support that is unmatched in college football.”

Kickoff between Texas Tech and Ole Miss is slated for 8:05 p.m. CT Wednesday evening at NRG Stadium. Coverage will be provided nationally via ESPN, ESPN Radio and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

