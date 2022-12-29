Thursday’s Weather: Thunderstorms likely by late today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with mostly cloudy skies and a few areas of light rain and drizzle. Skies will be mostly cloudy with breezy south and southwest winds for the rest of the day. A few light showers are possible, then thunderstorms will develop by late afternoon and move through East Texas this evening and overnight. A few thunderstorms could become strong to severe with damaging winds being the main threat along with locally heavy rainfall. The storms will end before sunrise Friday, but a few more showers could develop Friday afternoon. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun through the weekend with mild to warm temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.