TJC Apaches coach explains the value of the Wagstaff Classic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At TJC, the Wagstaff Classic has been around since 1953. It’s a proud tradition where local high school teams get to showcase their basketball skills. It’s a win-win for the Apaches.

The Apaches’ head basketball coach Mike Marquis agrees.

”No question; of all these kids may not play athletics in college, but a lot of them come to school here. They remember these days fondly, it’s fun to talk to the students that have been around, just why the community is so special, and all the surrounding towns that make this an exciting event, but also it’s life-long lasting.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.