Tyler High Lions eliminate Lindale Eagles in second session of Wagstaff Classic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second session inn the Wagstaff Classic was between the Lindale Eagles and Tyler High Lions and it proved to be tight matchup, at least until halftime.

Both teams went after each other hard early in the game and showed no signs of slowing down. Amongst Tyler’s starting roster was the Montreal Wade who is Boston-bound on a football scholarship. The Eagles defense led by Ryder Johnson was able to keep control of the Lion’s aggression early but were ineffective of keeping up with Tyler’s fast paced offensive playstyle.

Tyler come out on top after the first half 31-20 and dominate the rest of the game with a final score of 59-42.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.