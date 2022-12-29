Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tyler High Lions eliminate Lindale Eagles in second session of Wagstaff Classic

Lindale Eagles vs Tyler High Lions in Wagstaff Classic basketball tournament
Lindale Eagles vs Tyler High Lions in Wagstaff Classic basketball tournament
By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second session inn the Wagstaff Classic was between the Lindale Eagles and Tyler High Lions and it proved to be tight matchup, at least until halftime.

Both teams went after each other hard early in the game and showed no signs of slowing down. Amongst Tyler’s starting roster was the Montreal Wade who is Boston-bound on a football scholarship. The Eagles defense led by Ryder Johnson was able to keep control of the Lion’s aggression early but were ineffective of keeping up with Tyler’s fast paced offensive playstyle.

Tyler come out on top after the first half 31-20 and dominate the rest of the game with a final score of 59-42.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
Timpson’s Terry Bussey takes the kickoff return all the way back to score
Timpson’s Terry Bussey humble about Texas High School Football Player of the Year award, thanks God for talent
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Clockwise from top: Mark McLin, Tom Selman and Bryan Holley.
Chief deputy, constable, former election candidate applicants for Angelina County sheriff post
Some homes, businesses and organizations in East Texas are experiencing plumbing nightmares as...
Plumbers respond to hundreds of burst pipe calls across East Texas following freezing temperatures

Latest News

Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the...
Texas Tech beats Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl
TJC Apaches coach explains the value of the Wagstaff Classic
TJC Apaches coach explains the value of the Wagstaff Classic
TJC Apaches coach explains the value of the Wagstaff Classic
TJC Apaches coach explains the value of the Wagstaff Classic
Joey McGuire
Texas Tech, Head Coach Joey McGuire agree to $26.6M new six-year contract