Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Waffle House employee fights off intruders with his own gun, police say

Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an...
Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an assault with possible shots fired.(Daniel Oines / CC BY 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A Waffle House employee defended himself when two men started assaulting him inside the restaurant while customers were inside, according to a police report.

Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an assault with possible shots fired.

Officers interviewed the employee along with several other witnesses who said that two men ran inside and jumped over the counter.

One of the men hit the worker from behind by punching him in the head and pushing him, while the other man stood by holding a gun, the report said.

The incident report said that the employee brandished his own gun, and the two suspects ran out of the restaurant. When the employee got to the doorway, the two men opened fire and the victim returned fire, the report states.

Heavy damage was done to the restaurant, and multiple shell casings were collected, according to police. No one was injured.

The victim told officers that even if he were able to identify the men, he didn’t want to press any charges for the assault.

Horry County police said the case is closed, pending additional information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
Timpson’s Terry Bussey takes the kickoff return all the way back to score
Timpson’s Terry Bussey humble about Texas High School Football Player of the Year award, thanks God for talent
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Clockwise from top: Mark McLin, Tom Selman and Bryan Holley.
Chief deputy, constable, former election candidate applicants for Angelina County sheriff post
Some homes, businesses and organizations in East Texas are experiencing plumbing nightmares as...
Plumbers respond to hundreds of burst pipe calls across East Texas following freezing temperatures

Latest News

Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
5-week-old chimp died from head trauma, Kansas zoo says
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary...
Biden outpacing Trump, Obama with diverse judicial nominees
National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died