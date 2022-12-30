Bishop of Tyler calls on faithful to pray for Pope Benedict XVI

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland is asking the faithful to pray for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. On Thursday, the Vatican said the 95-year-old was alert and stable, but said his condition remains serious.

“I think he’s been a real blessing to the church as all the popes are,” said Strickland.

Strickland dedicated Thursday’s noon mass in the chancery to Benedict and is asking Catholic priests across East Texas to do the same in the coming days.

“He could always pull out of this,” he said. “But it certainly is possible that he won’t recover from this. And either way, praying for him is the appropriate thing.”

In 2012, Pope Benedict chose Strickland as the fourth bishop of the Diocese of Tyler. A decision made just months before Benedict resigned citing a lack of strength of mind and body.

“The decision I have made, after much prayer, is the fruit of a serene trust in God’s will and a deep love of Christ’s Church,” said Pope Benedict XVI. “I will continue to accompany the Church with my prayers, and I ask each of you to pray for me and for the new Pope.”

With that resignation, Benedict became the first pope to step down in almost 600 years.

“Honestly, I’m a little quizzical about what his reasons were. But of course, that’s not something for me to know,” Strickland said. “Maybe he surprised himself that he’s still with us after all these years.”

Regardless, Strickland said praying for Benedict is the right thing to do, and he’s asking faithful East Texans to do so.

“I’m grateful to Pope Benedict XVI and if he is able to recover, we certainly will celebrate that. And we pray for him, whatever God’s plan is for him.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.