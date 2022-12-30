East Texas group provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - The crisis in Ukraine has sparked many people worldwide to help, including one deep East Texas group to provide humanitarian aid.

“We decided on the Wylie Coyotes, you know everybody was like ‘well he always fails’ but he never quit,” said co-found of the Wylie Coyotes of Ukraine, Tim Six.

The group is made up of several other men from around the country. They rotate every six months traveling to Ukraine and partnering with other groups to provide essential medical and sanitary supplies to soldiers and civilians.

“We would take supplies out to the front line areas and into the refugee centers and evacuate refugees from those areas back west into the calmer areas of the war and hopefully get them into Europe,” said Six.

The group has handed out thousands of individual first aid kits that include items such as a trauma bandages, clotting agents, and a shock blanket.

Six said they already travel eleven hours east of the frontlines and are planning to go further to help transport people to the Polish border.

“Now we’ll be going past Zaporizhzhia... which is even closer to the Russian lines to bring people out because there is no infrastructure whatsoever left. It’s just totally destroyed.”

With a sticker of the Wile E. Coyote character placed on their vehicles, Six said it makes it recognizable at checkpoints but most importantly, it brings a smile to a child’s face.

“We want to make the kids smile while we roll down the roads because smiles are far and few between,” said Six that he and the rest of the members are grateful to provide what they can.

“We’re a group of guys that are in this until the end, you know. We’ll see victory and when that day happens it will be a glorious day on this earth.”

To donate to Wylie Coyotes of Ukraine, click here.

