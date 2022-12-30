Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Dense fog early

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Rain is quickly moving out and leaving behind enough moisture for some pretty dense fog to develop.  Expect the fog and low cloud cover to last through the late morning.  Even after the fog is gone, skies will continue to be cloudy throughout the day.  Winds will be light and temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.  There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but not much rain is expected from today’s clouds.  Clouds finally clear out early Saturday with more sunshine by Saturday afternoon.  Winds will be breezy at times this weekend and will help warm things back into the 70s for Sunday afternoon.  Another round of strong to severe storms is expected to start next week.  Monday is the next First Alert Weather Day.

