Bryan man accused of shooting law enforcement officers in custody, now in hospital

BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period is now in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound received prior to his arrest in the Benchley area Friday afternoon.

Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44, was found in an area west of the Aggie Bonfire site Friday afternoon in Robertson County following a 3-hour manhunt.

Just before noon, a Brazos County deputy spotted Herrin in a 2004 Mustang along OSR and he eventually bailed from the vehicle and took off running into a rural area. At some point in the ordeal in Benchley, the deputy was struck in the arm by gunfire but survived, according to law enforcement sources. We’re told she’s now recovering at a hospital and her condition is stable.

Details of where exactly Herrin was found and how his injuries occurred were not immediately available, but multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the Benchley area to help with the manhunt until he was taken into custody.

Prior to his arrest, Herrin was the focus of an area-wide search following the shooting of a Bryan police officer late Thursday night near Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue.

According to Bryan police, an officer attempted to stop Herrin who was driving a pickup truck at the time, and at some point in that attempted traffic stop, police say he jumped out of the truck and took off running while firing several shots at the officer who was struck by gunfire.

The officer, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital and their condition is listed as stable.

According to online jail records, Herrin has been booked into the Brazos County Detention Center nearly 20 times since 1995. His criminal history includes charges of arson, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, vehicle burglaries, home burglary, theft, and fleeing a police officer.

