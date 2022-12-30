Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Rain is quickly moving out and leaving behind enough moisture for some pretty dense fog to develop. Expect the fog and low cloud cover to last through the late morning. Even after the fog is gone, skies will continue to be cloudy throughout the day. Winds will be light and temperatures will climb into the mid 60s. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but not much rain is expected from today’s clouds. Clouds finally clear out early Saturday with more sunshine by Saturday afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times this weekend and will help warm things back into the 70s for Sunday afternoon. Another round of strong to severe storms is expected to start next week. Monday is the next First Alert Weather Day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar was taken into custody by the US Marshal Service on Dec. 29, 2022.
Man convicted of murder after walking away from Sabine County courthouse back in custody
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Heavy rain, damaging winds to develop Thursday evening

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 12-30-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 12-30-22
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-29-22
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips