National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday.

The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.

The weather service said the results of the storm survey found the EF1 tornado had estimated maximum wind speeds of 90 mph. According to the storm report, the tornado damaged three mobile homes, the awning of a building, snapped a few pine trees at the trunk, and uprooted some hardwood trees.

