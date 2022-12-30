Police officer in Bryan shot by suspect during foot chase

BRYAN, Texas (KLTV) - At around 11 p.m. on December 29, an officer from the Bryan Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop that led to a foot chase and the officer getting shot.

The incident occurred in the area of Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue. When the officer attempted to pull the suspect over he eventually exited the vehicle and began to run. The officer began a food pursuit with the suspect.

During the foot chase the suspect open fire on the officer and struck him. The officer did not return fire. Suspect then stole the patrol car and fled the scene of the shooting. The patrol vehicle was located empty in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue.

Officers from multiple agencies are currently attempting to locate the suspect.

The officer has been transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

