Tyler High Lions go undefeated in the Wagstaff Classic

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler High Lions ended their Wagstaff Classic run with a perfect record after their win against Brownsboro last night.

With their big plays and physicality they were able to effectively contain their opponent. The Lions never trailed in this matchup.

The bright spot for Brownsboro was Gekyle Baker who was crashing the boards, even getting defensive steals, and slam dunks.

Final score was Lions 51-40.

