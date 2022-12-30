Tyler hospital accepting donated milk to help mothers feed infants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances has implemented a new program to the community for mothers who may be struggling to feed their infants.

‘Donor Milk to Go’ is the name of the program that allows mothers to donate their breast milk in order to help infants in need.

“I want to be the first one to do it,” said Abby Alexander, a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, who jumped at the chance to donate over 1,000 ounces of frozen breast milk.

“So I know with the formula shortage that was something that was really scary right when I had my baby and luckily, I was able to breastfeed,” said Alexander.

The donated breast milk is sent off to The Texas Milk bank where several tests are done to make sure that the milk is safe and healthy.

“It’s not an easy thing to do but it’s super rewarding, not only for the great properties of breast milk, but it’s also free food,” said Alexander.

So far, the hospital has served around 200 bottles of donor milk to the community.

“Moms’ bodies are designed to produce exactly what the baby needs, so we love donor milk. I do not ever want to underemphasize that donor milk is the best thing,” said Caroline Pillsbury, a lactation consultant at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

Pillsbury’s sister delivered twins in Fort Worth and was given donor milk to go by her doctor.

“And I thought If Texas milk bank does this for one hospital, why can’t we do it for East Texas,” said Pillsbury.

She then was motivated and brought the idea to her department.

Pillsbury says the donor milk services situations where there’s a medical indication for supplementation such as weight loss, jaundice, or any other medical issue.

“The moms that I admire the most are the moms who really struggle and keep going or maybe they don’t even love breastfeeding but they keep going because they know it’s the best thing for their baby,” said Pillsbury.

Any breastfeeding mothers interested in becoming a donor can apply at TexasMilkBank.org.

