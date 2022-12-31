First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm risk Monday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Monday, Jan. 2.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the majority of East Texas to an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk due to the threat of significant severe weather, with our extreme western and southern zones still under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms.

Severe weather risk (KLTV)

It will be a mostly quiet, humid start Monday morning with only a few showers possible across the area. Once we enter the afternoon hours, scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop well ahead of an approaching dry line/cold front combo. A few of these thunderstorms could become severe in the early afternoon. Better forcing will be available during the later afternoon and evening hours as the dry line gets closer to ETX, as well as stronger lift from an upper-level disturbance overhead, leading to more numerous thunderstorm activity.

Futurecast (KLTV)

Any lone thunderstorm that can form from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. will carry a greater tornado and hail threat, as well as the potential for significant downburst winds, hence the upgrade to an ENHANCED risk for most of the area. Once the cold front finally arrives to East Texas overnight, strong damaging winds would shift to become the main severe threat, although the overall strength of these storms will depend on how much energy is left after the first round of storms during the afternoon and evening. Expect timing to shift some over the next two days while models get a better grasp of this severe set up. In the meantime, please remain weather alert and watch for more updates. More to come.

Severe weather threats (KLTV)

