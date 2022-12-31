Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm risk Monday

Breezy and mostly dry tomorrow. Severe weather likely on Monday, a First Alert Weather Day.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Monday, Jan. 2.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the majority of East Texas to an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk due to the threat of significant severe weather, with our extreme western and southern zones still under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms.

Severe weather risk
Severe weather risk(KLTV)

It will be a mostly quiet, humid start Monday morning with only a few showers possible across the area. Once we enter the afternoon hours, scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop well ahead of an approaching dry line/cold front combo. A few of these thunderstorms could become severe in the early afternoon. Better forcing will be available during the later afternoon and evening hours as the dry line gets closer to ETX, as well as stronger lift from an upper-level disturbance overhead, leading to more numerous thunderstorm activity.

Futurecast
Futurecast(KLTV)

Any lone thunderstorm that can form from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. will carry a greater tornado and hail threat, as well as the potential for significant downburst winds, hence the upgrade to an ENHANCED risk for most of the area. Once the cold front finally arrives to East Texas overnight, strong damaging winds would shift to become the main severe threat, although the overall strength of these storms will depend on how much energy is left after the first round of storms during the afternoon and evening. Expect timing to shift some over the next two days while models get a better grasp of this severe set up. In the meantime, please remain weather alert and watch for more updates. More to come.

Severe weather threats
Severe weather threats(KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Edgar
Sabine County murderer was found on porch in northeastern part of county
Edgar was taken into custody by the US Marshal Service on Dec. 29, 2022.
Man convicted of murder after walking away from Sabine County courthouse back in custody
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Large hail, isolated tornadoes possible Monday for East Texas counties
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Matthew Edgar: What happens next?
Matthew Edgar: What happens next?
What's Next For Louie Gohmert
Gohmert’s life after Congress could include podcast, book deal