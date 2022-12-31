Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It may be warm, but it IS the final day of December and we are thankfully ringing in the new year with some dry skies tonight. Tomorrow morning we will wake up with partly to mostly cloudy skies and potentially some more patchy fog but expect a fair mix of sun and clouds with some breezy south winds tomorrow afternoon. Our dry and quiet streak for 2023 ends rather quickly on Monday, and a First Alert Weather Day is still in effect due to the threat of severe weather. Monday will start off mostly quiet and humid with only a few showers possible across the area. Once we enter the afternoon hours, scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop well ahead of an approaching dry line/cold front combo. A few of these thunderstorms could become severe in the early afternoon. Better forcing will be available during the later afternoon and evening hours as the dry line gets closer to ETX, as well as stronger lift from an upper-level disturbance overhead, leading to more numerous thunderstorm activity. Any lone thunderstorm that can form from a 4PM-12AM will carry a greater tornado and hail threat, as well as the potential for significant downburst winds, hence the upgrade to an ENHANCED risk for most of the area. Once the cold front finally arrives to East Texas overnight, strong damaging winds would shift to become the main severe threat, although the overall strength of these storms will depend on how much energy is left after the first round of storms during the afternoon and evening. Expect timing to shift some over the next two days while models get a better grasp of this severe set up. In the meantime, please remain weather alert and watch for more updates! Rain ends for most Tuesday morning and we’ll dry out for the remainder of the work week. A second, stronger cold front arrives early on Wednesday, knocking our afternoon highs back down into the 50s Wednesday-Friday, with a near freezing start by Friday morning.

