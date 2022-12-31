Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Dense fog and mist across the area to start our Saturday, with visibility down to less than a mile at times. If you’re out and about this morning, you’ll likely want to add some extra driving time to account for the fog and having to drive slower. Through the morning, fog should clear, leaving mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for our afternoon. Highs today will range from the upper 60s to the low 70s. Tonight, temperatures drop into the mid 50s under mostly clear skies. Sunday will be a breezy day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s across East Texas.

To start the work week, Monday will feature showers and thunderstorms, with the possibility for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. There is an Enhanced Risk, or Level 3 out of 5 Risk, for parts of East Texas from the Storm Prediction Center. Tornadoes, strong wind, hail, and flooding will all be possible. Please stay tuned to the forecast leading into Monday for updates. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. Once storms clear out of the area early Tuesday morning, partly cloudy skies will remain, with highs only in the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Our normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 50s, so for context, even with the cool down after the storms, we’ll still run warm for early January for at least a day. By Wednesday, temperatures are pretty close to seasonal norms and we’ll see that continue through the rest of the week. Additionally, skies will clear through the week, with sunny skies expected to return by Thursday and Friday. Have a great day.

