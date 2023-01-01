Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man admits to deadly shooting at Roswell motel

Roswell Police Department Logo
Roswell Police Department Logo(RPD Facebook)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, NM (KCBD) - Police in Roswell are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Friday evening at the Leisure Inn in the 2700 block of West Second Street.

27-year-old Anthony McCullough was arrested on Saturday morning after telling police he shot 32-year-old Adam Trujillo.

McCullough told police he shot Trujillo after they argued and Trujillo threatened him with a knife.

Police say the two men had been sitting inside a pickup when the victim allegedly threatened McCullough.

Police say McCullough got a rifle from his motel room and shot Trujillo multiple times while he was still sitting in the passenger seat of the pickup.

The statement from Roswell police says Anthony performed first aid on Adam after shooting him but Adam Trujillo died on scene from his injuries.

McCullough was detained on scene on Friday and arrested on Saturday morning. He’s been charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and is incarcerated at the Chaves County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Matthew Edgar
Sabine County murderer was found on porch in northeastern part of county
Darci Bass (center) Livye Lewis' mother, and her cousins Kaitlyn Napier (left) and Sydney Ebarb...
Livye Lewis’ family speaks on capture of her killer, Matthew Edgar
Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts

Latest News

Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
What's Next For Louie Gohmert
Gohmert’s life after Congress could include podcast, book deal
Matthew Edgar: What happens next?
Matthew Edgar: What happens next?