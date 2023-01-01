Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’re again starting our morning off with some fog out there, though not as widespread as yesterday. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and 60s and will warm into the upper 60s by lunchtime. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s, expect a warm and somewhat humid afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Tonight, skies turn mostly cloudy with the possibility of scattered showers developing late.

Sunday's Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day. There is an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe weather for a large portion of the area. Tornadoes, strong wind, hail, and flooding will all be possible. Some severe storms will be possible as early as Monday morning, though the greatest threat will be during the afternoon hours. Expect storms to move out of the area overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, with lingering showers possible as we start Tuesday.

Storm Hazards (Andrew Tate)

Monday's Severe Weather Outlook (valid 7AM) (Storm Prediction Center)

Cooler temperatures are forecast after Monday’s storms, with near normal temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Plenty of sunshine is also in the forecast for Wednesday through Friday, so if you’re looking for a good time to take down decorations this week, I suggest the second half of the week. For next weekend, right now, I’ve opted to keep Saturday dry, though a chance for rain may be added to the forecast later. It does look like one will be needed for Sunday in the next update to the seven-day forecast. I hope you have a blessed day and a great new year. Cheers to 2023!

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

