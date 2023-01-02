Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A body has been located in a field in Longview.

According to Longview Police Department PIO Brandon Thornton, a passerby spotted what they believed to be a body in a field in the 1500 block of E. Marshall Avenue near the former Cace’s seafood restaurant. They called police at around 2 p.m. to report it.

Police responded and located the body. They are investigating. Thornton said that he could not confirm the sex of the person or how long the body had likely been there.

The investigation is ongoing.

