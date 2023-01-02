Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Strong to severe storms possible today

First Alert Weather Day in effect.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Storm Prediction Center has maintained their Enhanced, or Level 3 out of 5, Risk for severe weather across most of East Texas today. With this Enhanced Risk comes a medium tornado and wind threat, and a low-to-medium hail (up to golf ball size) and flooding threat. Storms will begin to develop as early as the late morning hours, then continue through the area this afternoon. Though we may see a lull in activity late in the day/this evening, more showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, late tonight. For the latest on the weather where you live, make sure you’ve downloaded our free KLTVweather or KTREweather app and enable location services. This will allow the app to notify you when any Watches or Warning are issued by the National Weather Service for your area. Stay safe and have a great day.

