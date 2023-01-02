Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Video gaming addiction on the radar for doctors who treat and study addictions

Video gaming disorder mental health condition by the World Health Organization
Video gaming disorder mental health condition by the World Health Organization
By Danielle Salazar
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts said gaming disorder, sometimes referred to as video game addiction, is happening in many people’s lives, causing serious negative consequences in other areas of a gamer’s life.

Dr. Poorvanishi Alag, an addiction psychiatrist with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, said that the instant use gratification, similar to substance drug addiction, is very similar to the dopamine effect happening with video games.

“The gaming world is sometimes referred to and similar to cocaine addiction it’s because you use it right away and feel the effects of it just like that video game when you have that intense gratification right away,” said Alag, who is an assistant professor at the TTUHSC Department of Psychiatry.

Dopamine is the same neurotransmitter involved in other addictive activities, such as alcohol or drug abuse, but the addictive quality of gaming is still unknown.

Having a gaming disorder is a mental health condition, according to The World Health Organization, due to the severity of gaming taking priority over other interests and activities causing “significant impairment” in areas such as personal relationships, school, or work.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Nacogdoches woman gets 12 years in death of child
Matthew Edgar
Sabine County murderer was found on porch in northeastern part of county

Latest News

Large Hen Egg
Gilmer man’s chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
Emu Escape
Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks
Medicine Shortage
East Texas pharmacist says suppliers cannot pinpoint cause of nationwide medication shortage
Stolen Christmas Lights
Children’s Park of Tyler Christmas display equipment stolen twice, causing them to take down early
Fireworks In City Limits
170 calls reporting fireworks or gunfire in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve