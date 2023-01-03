Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Bills’ Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended

FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

Hamlin was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.

While medical personnel were gathered around Hamlin, his uniform was cut off and he appeared to be getting CPR. ESPN reported on its telecast that Hamlin was also given oxygen. He was strapped to a backboard and moved into the ambulance.

“No one’s been through this,” longtime NFL quarterback Troy Aikman said on the ESPN telecast. “I’ve never seen anything like it, either.”

The game was suspended 21 minutes after the injury, and players walked off the field slowly.

The 24-year-old Hamlin spent five years of college at Pitt -- his hometown -- and appeared in 48 games for the Panthers over that span. He was a second-team All-ACC performer as a senior, was voted a team captain and was picked to play in the Senior Bowl.

He was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in 2021, played in 14 games as a rookie and then became a starter this year once Micah Hyde was lost for the season to injury.

Entering the game, the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin had 91 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and 1 1/2 sacks.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Nacogdoches woman gets 12 years in death of child
Matthew Edgar
Sabine County murderer was found on porch in northeastern part of county
SPC Day 1Outlook
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible today

Latest News

Large Hen Egg
Gilmer man’s chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
Emu Escape
Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks
Medicine Shortage
East Texas pharmacist says suppliers cannot pinpoint cause of nationwide medication shortage
Fireworks In City Limits
170 calls reporting fireworks or gunfire in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve