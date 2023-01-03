College Station police arrest man accused of targeting elderly in texting scam

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is charged with scamming an elderly person through text messages.

Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the 82-year-old victim from a number he created on a cell phone app that was one digit off from a number belonging to one of the victim’s friends.

Police say Civill would the spam number to text the victim and asked on several occasions to borrow a total of $1400. The victim agreed because he thought he was communicating with his friend.

It wasn’t until the victim later spoke on the phone with his real friend that he learned he had been tricked and had fallen victim to a scam.

It took several months for police to compile the evidence against Civill, but it’s unclear how exactly he learned of the real number belonging to the victim’s friend.

Civill was arrested and charged with Theft of Property from an Elderly Individual.

