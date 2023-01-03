Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Constable: Texas woman raped, held hostage for days by man she met on dating app on Christmas Eve

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables arrested Zachary Kent Mills.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables arrested Zachary Kent Mills on a first degree aggravated kidnapping charge after a woman accused the man of assaulting her.

On December 29, 2022, the deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 24200 block of Kuykendahl Road to investigate a report of a female victim “severely assaulted” by a man she met on an online dating platform.

The suspect was later identified as Mills, deputies said.

An investigation revealed the woman arrived at Mills’ residence on Christmas Eve and was held her against her will until she was able to escape and seek help from a neighbor on Dec. 29.

The woman was then transported to a local hospital to have her injuries treated.

“While being held against her will, she was denied food and water and was assaulted and sexually assaulted multiple times leading to serious bodily injury,” the constable’s office said.

On Dec. 30, deputies executed a search warrant at Mills’ residence and successfully apprehended him.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

“Additional charges may be filed at a later time following further investigation,” said Constable Mark Herman.

