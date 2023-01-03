Crockett Police searching for suspect in auto pedestrian crash

CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV) - On the early evening of January 2, Crockett Police Department were dispatched to the area of Spring Street and Dodson Drive in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Responding officers determined that the victim was walking down Spring Street towards North Fourth when a truck struck the victim and then fled the scene. Witnesses told officers that the truck was a gray or silver 2015-2017 Chevrolet truck.

The victim was transported to Crockett Medical Center and has now been transferred to an out of town hospital for further care.

The truck has since been spotted at the intersection of Spring Street and North Fourth Street. If you or anyone you know has information to share about the suspect in the Chevrolet truck please contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

