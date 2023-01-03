Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Dietitian explains how to better fuel bodies

Nutritionist Sahar Fayad recommends setting SMART goals to produce long-term success.
Nutritionist Sahar Fayad recommends setting SMART goals to produce long-term success.(KBTX's Warren Vause)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Healthy eating is at the top of many people’s New Year’s resolutions, but it can be difficult to create a plan that produces results. One way to experience long-term transformation is to set SMART goals, according to dietitian and diabetes specialist Sahar Fayad.

  • Specific- Pinpoint exactly what you want to accomplish so that you can create an effective plan.
  • Measurable- Assess what will help you accomplish those goals. For example, incorporating walks into your weekly schedule can kickstart a fitness journey.
  • Achievable- Make your goals practical and in reach.
  • Relevant- Ensure that your goals align with who you are and will ultimately help you move towards your long-term goal(s).
  • Time specific- Set a realistic timeline for yourself according to what you want to accomplish.

“You want something to measure and you want something to keep you on track without overwhelming you,” Fayad said.

When it comes to setting nutrition goals, the owner of Vital 12 Nutrition recommends the 5/20 Rule. Anything with over 20% or more in daily value of any nutrient is considered high, while things 5% or less are considered low. This can help you better evaluate the amount of nutrients in your food and make shopping less stressful.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

For adequate fiber intake, Fayad suggests foods with 3 grams or more. She recommends sugar and carbohydrates be less than 20 grams per serving, especially for snacks.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Some foods good in nutrients include whole grain noodles, lentils, whole grain bread, frozen vegetables, Skinny Pop and fruits like apples and bananas. The dietitian suggests drinking sparkling water like Topo Chico to replace sodas and eating Greek yogurt in place of more sugary options.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

These can be “simple swaps,” according to Fayad. This means you can slowly incorporate healthier options into your meal plan instead of feeling like you have to give up unhealthier options at one time. Fayad said this can also help you sustain your goals.

You can learn more about Fayad and get tips here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Dr. Gaurav Patel, MD, RPVI, FACC, Interventional cardiologist, UT Health East Texas explains...
East Texas doctor explains commotio cordis which some speculate could have caused Buffalo Bills player’s collapse
FILE - The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services is seen on Oct. 24, 2018, in...
Funeral home operator, mother sentenced in body sales case
Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital

Latest News

Pope Francis sits by the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI St. Peter's Square during a...
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope
Boil water notice rescinded for City of San Augustine
The Celina Police Department issued an Amber Alert Thursday morning for Alexis Vidler, 17, an...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager
Eric Thomas
Garrison track star, Olympian Eric Thomas dies
23 states are increasing their states' minimum wage rates in the new year.
How minimum wage increases affect wages for skilled jobs