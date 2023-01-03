Drying out and clearing out as we progress through the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our first round of rain and storms of the new year have left the scene, giving way to partial sunshine and drier weather returning to the Piney Woods.

The air is not all that cold behind this Pacific storm system, but the drier air alone will bring back some cooler mornings followed by mild afternoons for the rest of the week.

Morning lows and wake-up temperatures will be in the 40′s with highs warming into the upper 60′s, making for some mild, but comfortable, January afternoons this week.

Outside of a few passing clouds on Wednesday, sky conditions will be mostly clear as we get back to blue skies and lots of sunshine for our first week of 2023.

Our next cold front and storm system will impact us this weekend. This is when we will also see our next chance for rain return to the forecast as well.

At this time, we are looking at a modest chance of rain coming into play late Saturday afternoon and evening when the cold frontal boundary starts to sag into deep east Texas. We will then see a likely chance of rainfall Saturday night through at least the first half of the day on Sunday before it advances out in the Gulf of Mexico.

It is too early to say whether or not severe weather will be a factor, but we will certainly keep you apprised if that risk does indeed, present itself in our part of the state this weekend.

Overall, temperatures will be trending above average, but will still be cool enough for light jackets, especially in the morning and late evening hours. The bitter cold air will be staying away from the Piney Woods through at least the first half of January as the Climate Prediction Center has Texas trending warmer than normal from now through the next two weeks.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.