East Texas pharmacist says suppliers cannot pinpoint cause of nationwide medication shortage

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If your child is sick at home and you are having a hard time finding medication, you are not alone.

“Short term shortages are not that uncommon. Long term shortages, especially medications that are critical during cough, cold and flu season, that’s what is making this unusual,” Drug Emporium Pharmacy Manger David Davis said.

Davis said there is a nationwide shortage of medications including children’s antibiotics, amoxicillin, and cough syrups.

“The children’s pain medications are almost impossible to find right now. Children’s Tylenol, children’s Motrin, children’s Advil, we have been out on our shelf for weeks,” Davis said.

When he asks suppliers why there is a shortage? “I am getting multiple reasons and or excuses from our suppliers. Some is simply the supply chain moving rather slowly, some is manufacturing issues, some is the higher demand.”

The higher demand can be from respiratory related illnesses including RSV, the flu, and COVID-19.

Davis said there is about a 50% increase of flu patients in comparison to last year. “As far as the pneumonia, I don’t remember a season where we’ve seen so much adult pneumonia.”

He said albuetoral sulfate for nebulizers is also hard to get right now. “If they become ill with a respiratory illness, that just magnifies their breathing difficulties, so it’s real critical that they get that to put in your nebulizer. I don’t remember a year past where we had trouble getting nebulizer medications.”

So what should you do if you are met with empty shelves? Talk to your doctor to see if there are any alternative medications or plans.

