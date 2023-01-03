Ex-Waco daycare owner convicted in child’s death claims she cannot get fair retrial, demands change of venue

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former owner of a Waco day care is asking a judge to move her retrial in the 2013 death of a child in her care to another county.

Marian Fraser, former owner of Spoiled Rotten Day Care, alleges in a change of venue motion that she cannot receive a fair trial in McLennan County because of “inflammatory, provocative and prejudicial pretrial publicity” surrounding her case.

Fraser, 59, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2015 after her murder conviction in the March 2013 death of 4-month-old Clara Felton at Fraser’s former day care on Hilltop Drive.

The child, the granddaughter of McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, died from a toxic level of diphenhydramine, or Benadryl. Trial testimony showed the baby’s parents, Perry and Laura Felton, did not give the girl Benadryl nor did they give Fraser permission to do so.

Fraser’s conviction was overturned after years of appeals on two appellate court levels and she ultimately was awarded a new trial. Fraser, who remains free on bond, operated the day care in her home for 25 years. She testified at her first trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court that she never gave Benadryl to the children in her care without parental consent.

Subsequent tests of hair follicles of at least 14 other children in Fraser’s care revealed they also had been given Benadryl without their parents’ knowledge or consent. However, evidence of those alleged extraneous offenses might not come into play at Fraser’s retrial because the Houston lab at which the testing was done has been discredited by a Texas Forensic Science Commission investigation.

Judge David Hodges, who is presiding over Fraser’s retrial, has set a hearing for Wednesday to consider Fraser’s change of venue motion and other pretrial matters filed by Fraser’s attorneys, Christy Jack, Letty Martinez and Alex Thornton.

If Hodges denies the change of venue motion, jury selection in Fraser’s retrial is set to begin Jan. 9.

Jack declined comment on the case Tuesday.

Hodges is presiding over the case because Judge Thomas West recused himself because he is a former law associate of Fraser’s former attorney, Gerald Villarrial. Retired Judge Ralph Strother presided over Fraser’s 2015 trial.

Clara Felton’s body was taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. All tests pertaining to her death were done there, so the state’s case-in-chief relating to the toddler’s death remains intact. After her death, parents of other children in Fraser’s care independently went to a private lab for hair follicle testing on their children. The introduction into evidence of those extraneous offenses regarding the other children could be in jeopardy, officials said.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Will Hix will be alleging Fraser mixed Benadryl with the children’s formula or juice to make them drowsy and easier to manage.

Before the baby’s death, children and parents sang Fraser’s praises, affectionately calling her “Mimi,” according to trial testimony.

Privately, however, some called her the “Nap Nazi” because of Fraser’s strict policy that parents could not pick up their children during the three-hour afternoon nap period and her habit of calling parents to pick up their crying kids who were keeping others awake, trial testimony revealed.

Fraser also is asking Hodges to suppress the results of search warrant seizures of Fraser’s cell phone and other electronic devices, alleging the searches were unconstitutional because the affidavits for the searches were not specific enough.

Her attorneys also are seeking to quash the indictment against Fraser, which alleges murder and injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, both first-degree felonies. The motion alleges the indictment fails to properly specify the elements of the offense, including Fraser’s intent or culpable mental state.

“The indictment fails to inform the defendant of the charge against which she must defend,” the motion alleges.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.