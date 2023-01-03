Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hemphill man formally sentenced for 2020 murder following post-court disappearance

Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar((Source: Sabine County Sheriff's Office))
By Avery Gorman and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Hemphill man who disappeared following his conviction for the 2020 murder of a 19-year-old woman has formally received his official sentencing.

Matthew Hoy Edgar was convicted of the 2020 murder of Livye Lewis. However, after failing to show up for the third day of his sentencing hearing on Jan. 27, 2022, Edgar remained missing until he was apprehended by Sabine County authorities on Thursday, Dec. 29. Authorities said he was ultimately found after being spotted on the back porch of a home in the northeastern part of Sabine County.

The court had officially named Edgar’s sentence of 99 years in prison in his absence. However, on Tuesday, Edgar was formally given said sentence. Family and friends were on hand at the courthouse to express their feelings and offer remembrances of Livye Lewis. Janice Rivers Lewis described her granddaughter as a person “full of life” who “loved babies, loved everyone” and was working toward becoming a nurse as a freshman at Stephen F. Austin University. Janice Lewis said their family is “broken” now because of what Edgar did.

Darci Bass, Livye Lewis’ mother, played a video of her daughter which included footage of Livye’s valedictorian speech.

Previous reporting:

Man convicted of murder after walking away from Sabine County courthouse back in custody

Sabine County murderer was found on porch in northeastern part of county

