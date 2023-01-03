‘Her worst fear was fire’: family mourning after deadly fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On December 23rd families were gathering and preparing for the holidays, but the family of Belinda and Bud Purdy recognized a trailer that was on the news, a trailer that burned down.

Sarah Canales, stepdaughter of Belinda says, “So we all found out through the news and all we knew was that we saw this trailer picture and finding out that there are two bodies, and none of us knew. It was very sad.”

The bodies were Bud and his 38-year-old daughter Belinda Smith. Sarah says once the shock of losing the one who raised her subsided, she remembered that fire was her stepmother’s biggest fear.

“Her worst fear was fire, she was so fire safety cautious, so fire safety cautious which is just tragic,” said Canales.

Bud had recently moved into the trailer with Belinda after having health issues. Canales says Belinda was overjoyed to have her father, who had been in and out of her life, back.

“She was so excited for him to come home and I know that she loved him, she loved him a lot, and she loved having him here,” said Canales.

Now, nearly two weeks after the devastating loss, instead of grieving in peace the family tells us they are battling thieves who are rummaging through the remains of what was once a home.

“It is so heartbreaking to know that you just lost somebody, you don’t want their stuff touched or gone through. If there is anything salvageable, you want that as a keepsake,” said Canales.

As the family waits for answers on what caused the fire, and for the bodies to return from the medical examiners, the family says they are focused on celebrating the lives of Bud and Belinda.

“I know that she doesn’t want us to be sad, I know she doesn’t want a sad funeral. She always said she wanted everyone to celebrate her. If anything ever happened she wanted a celebration,” Canales said.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help cover burial costs.

