Sheriff seeking armed robbery suspect shown in Lone Star convenience store video images

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is working to find the suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store.

The robbery happened on Dec. 28 at Delton’s Corner Convenience Store and gas station, at 3320 Hwy 155 in Lone Star. At about 7:10 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office report, a person entered the store, showed the cashier a weapon and demanded money. Surveillance camera video images show the suspect climbing over the counter into the cashier’s area during the robbery. Then, he fled the scene on foot.

The sheriff did not say whether the suspect got away with any cash, or if so, how much.

The driver of the truck shown in these pictures may be a witness to the incident, the sheriff’s office says.

Please contact investigator Chuck Rogers at 903-665-3961 with any information.

