Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Sheriff seeking armed robbery suspect shown in Lone Star convenience store video images

The suspect robbed the cashier at Delton's Corner convenience store on Dec. 28.
The suspect robbed the cashier at Delton's Corner convenience store on Dec. 28.(Marion County Sheriff's Office on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is working to find the suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store.

The robbery happened on Dec. 28 at Delton’s Corner Convenience Store and gas station, at 3320 Hwy 155 in Lone Star. At about 7:10 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office report, a person entered the store, showed the cashier a weapon and demanded money. Surveillance camera video images show the suspect climbing over the counter into the cashier’s area during the robbery. Then, he fled the scene on foot.

The sheriff did not say whether the suspect got away with any cash, or if so, how much.

The driver of the truck shown in these pictures may be a witness to the incident, the sheriff’s office says.

Please contact investigator Chuck Rogers at 903-665-3961 with any information.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
SPC Day 1Outlook
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible today

Latest News

Movie theater.
The Stew Review: The Top 10 Movies of 2022
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Hemphill man formally sentenced for 2020 murder following post-court disappearance
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Hemphill man formally sentenced for 2020 murder following post-court disappearance
A gas crew is working to repair a ruptured gas line.
Downed tree in Lufkin ruptures gas line