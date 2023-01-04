Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Alabama-Coushatta tribe of Texas introduce new chiefs, including first elected woman

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - On Sunday, the Alabama-Coushatta tribe of Texas held the inauguration of their new chiefs, including their first elected woman.

On Tuesday, a press conference was held at the tribe’s reservation as they talked about what this new leadership means to them.

“We start a new era, we start a new time and we’re very hopeful for the leadership we have in front of us,” said tribal council member Nita Battise as she introduced the new chiefs.

Principal Chief Battise and Second Chief Williamson
Principal Chief Battise and Second Chief Williamson(Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas)

Millie Thompson Williams was elected last September. Williams is the first woman in the history of the tribe to serve as second chief.

Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas inauguration
Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas inauguration(Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas)

“I never thought this is where I would be. As I was growing up, it was predominantly men. That’s all I would see,” said Williams.

Being a lifelong member of the tribe, Williams said she hopes to motivate the tribal youth to further their education. “It’s so important that we hang on to our language. That we share, that we teach.”

Photo wall of former chiefs
Photo wall of former chiefs(KTRE)

Donnis Battise serves as the principal chief and said he’s proud to have Williams in the second seat.

“It has been a long time coming. Females have been dominating the reservation so I’m glad to have her as a partner,” Battise said.

Tribal chiefs are a lifetime position according to tribal member Davey Johnson. He was son of former chief Herbert Johnson who died in 2021. Johnson said it’s an honor to witness the new leadership and is excited to see what the new chiefs will bring.

“I know they’re going to serve well, and being the son of a former chief, I know what kind of activities, things they’re going to represent the tribe,” said Johnson.

The chiefs’ first job together will be traveling to the Ysleta reservation in El Paso for the grand opening of their learning center.

