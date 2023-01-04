Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Bakery brings South American culture, comfort food to East Texas

Bakery brings South American culture, comfort food to East Texas
By Willie Downs
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two women are shaking things up by bringing their passion for Latin food to East Texas.

“That’s amazing, when you see their eyes, like, ‘ahh, that’s my home, I remember my mom,’ and all that,” said co-founder of Lemon Yellow Latin Bites, Tahiti Perez.

“It’s everything,” said co-founder, Cris Berlingeri.

Perez and Berlingeri met each other after moving to Tyler. Perez migrated from Venezuela and Berlingeri’s husband is Venezuelan, so they formed a relationship around the food they love.

“She’s like, ‘Oh I love your baked goods,’ and I’m like, ‘I love your food, I’ve always wanted to have a bakery.’ ‘Oh me too!’ And then we’re like, ‘Let’s do this,’” said Berlingeri.

“And we are here,” said Perez.

“And here we are,” said Berlingeri.

Berlingeri said when someone moves away from their country to America, they leave behind their home, family and friends, and often their culture.

She hopes through food like empanadas, arepas and lemon crunch bars to bring some of that South American culture to East Texas.

“When you can come into a place and just with one bite just transport you to home and see their expressions on their faces and them saying that to you, ‘thank you, because this was just like being in my house where I grew up,’’ said Berlingeri. “There’s just - I’m getting goosebumps right now - there’s just nothing like that.”

She said their food brings the world together.

Lemon Yellow Latin Bites opened December 2 with a grand opening coming soon. Visit their website or Instagram page to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Dr. Gaurav Patel, MD, RPVI, FACC, Interventional cardiologist, UT Health East Texas explains...
East Texas doctor explains commotio cordis which some speculate could have caused Buffalo Bills player’s collapse
A gas crew is working to repair a ruptured gas line.
Downed tree in Lufkin ruptures gas line

Latest News

Emu Escape
Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks
WEBXTRA: Gilmer man's chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
Gilmer man’s chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
Wylie Coyotes of Ukraine
East Texas group provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Plants at SFA gardens
SFA gardens checking over plants after last week’s freeze
Carnival season means King Cake
Somebody said you’re not supposed to eat king cake until Jan. 6