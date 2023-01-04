Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Boil water notice lifted for San Augustine Rural Public Water System customers

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN / Pixabay)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Customers of the San Augustine Rural Public Water System are no longer advised to boil their water before personal consumption.

The notice was issued on Dec. 26, 2022 and the Augustine Rural Water has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A gas crew is working to repair a ruptured gas line.
Downed tree in Lufkin ruptures gas line
Crockett Police searching for suspect in auto pedestrian crash
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field

Latest News

New Prospect Water Supply reporting outages in Rusk County
The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner
TxDOT making available $250 million for sidewalks, bike lanes improvement projects
TxDOT making available $250 million for sidewalks, bike lanes improvement projects
Dr. Gaurav Patel, MD, RPVI, FACC, Interventional cardiologist, UT Health East Texas explains...
East Texas doctor explains commotio cordis which some speculate could have caused Buffalo Bills player’s collapse