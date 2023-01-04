Chilly mornings to give way to mild afternoons under mostly clear skies

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Starlit nights will give way to sun-filled afternoons with lots of blue skies on the horizon as we round out the week on Thursday and Friday this week.

Morning lows and wake-up temperatures will be in the 40′s with highs warming into the upper 60′s, making for some mild, but comfortable, January afternoons this week. With southerly winds returning by Friday, daytime highs will find their way into the lower 70′s.

Our next cold front and storm system will impact us this weekend. This is when we will also see our next chance for rain return to the forecast as well. At this time, we are looking at a modest chance of rain coming into play late Saturday afternoon and evening when the cold frontal boundary starts to sag into deep east Texas. We will then see a likely chance of rainfall Saturday night through at least the first half of the day on Sunday before the front advances out in the Gulf of Mexico.

We will then clear out and dry out next week as temperatures continue to trend above normal values. You still may need the light jackets in the morning hours, but temperatures during the day will remain somewhat mild and not too shabby for January standards.

