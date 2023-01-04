Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At 9:28 pm Marshall Fire Units were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Meredith St to a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted flames visible from the front entrance of the single family dwelling. The mother and her two children were able to exit the home, however the mother of 2 sustained second degree burns to approximately 15% percent of her body.

Our medics noted burns burns to the patients’ hands,  left leg and foot.  The mother was rushed to the hospital where she was left in stable condition and was later airlifted from Marshall to an appropriate burn care unit.

Early investigations made it apparent the fire was the result of a cooking project.  Neither of the children were injured and are all safe.

