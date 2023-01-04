Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Moran on House Speaker vote: ‘Republicans have to come together’

Speaker must be selected before Moran can be sworn in
Moran speaks with KLTV 7's Washington D.C. Bureau on Jan. 4, 2023.
Moran speaks with KLTV 7's Washington D.C. Bureau on Jan. 4, 2023.(Gray D.C. Bureau)
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - Congressman-elect Nathaniel Moran (R-Tyler) made a call for unity Wednesday amid gridlock over the vote for the next House Speaker. Moran, who has yet to be sworn in due to the delay, voted for McCarthy three times on Tuesday.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll get a speaker of the House today on our second day of votes,” Moran said in an interview with KLTV’s Washington D.C. Bureau. “This is just part of the process. Nobody said being in Congress is going to be easy and there needs to be great discussion. That’s what we’re seeing on the House floor. But ultimately, at some point, we need to stop fighting among ourselves and we need to start fighting for the American people. We need to come together in unity because there’s a lot of change that needs to happen for that to happen. Republicans have to come together.”

Moran said he planned on voting for Kevin McCarthy again during Wednesday’s first vote. While he loves the debate, Moran said at some point Republicans must stand together to change the direction of the country.

“I’ve stood strong in that (McCarthy) camp the last day,” Moran said. “But the truth is, what we need is unity. And we need unity around somebody that can get us to 218 votes going forward. The Speaker of the House, the third most powerful person in the United States, is not a position to be taken lightly.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Dr. Gaurav Patel, MD, RPVI, FACC, Interventional cardiologist, UT Health East Texas explains...
East Texas doctor explains commotio cordis which some speculate could have caused Buffalo Bills player’s collapse
A gas crew is working to repair a ruptured gas line.
Downed tree in Lufkin ruptures gas line

Latest News

Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy vows to stay in speaker’s race, with Trump backing
President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
The Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin.
Property tax revision, judicial branch expansion among new Texas laws that took effect Jan. 1
FILE - A total of 149 women are set to serve in the U.S. House and Senate.
Record number of women to serve in 118th Congress