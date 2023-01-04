Moran on House Speaker vote: ‘Republicans have to come together’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - Congressman-elect Nathaniel Moran (R-Tyler) made a call for unity Wednesday amid gridlock over the vote for the next House Speaker. Moran, who has yet to be sworn in due to the delay, voted for McCarthy three times on Tuesday.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll get a speaker of the House today on our second day of votes,” Moran said in an interview with KLTV’s Washington D.C. Bureau. “This is just part of the process. Nobody said being in Congress is going to be easy and there needs to be great discussion. That’s what we’re seeing on the House floor. But ultimately, at some point, we need to stop fighting among ourselves and we need to start fighting for the American people. We need to come together in unity because there’s a lot of change that needs to happen for that to happen. Republicans have to come together.”

Moran said he planned on voting for Kevin McCarthy again during Wednesday’s first vote. While he loves the debate, Moran said at some point Republicans must stand together to change the direction of the country.

“I’ve stood strong in that (McCarthy) camp the last day,” Moran said. “But the truth is, what we need is unity. And we need unity around somebody that can get us to 218 votes going forward. The Speaker of the House, the third most powerful person in the United States, is not a position to be taken lightly.”

