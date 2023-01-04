Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New Prospect Water Supply reporting outages in Rusk County

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On January 3 the New Prospect Water Supply reported a water outage affecting various customers in Rusk County.

Affected customers are those in 211D, FM 782 from 1380, and FM 782 to the intersection of CR 217.

Also, from the intersection of SH 43 and CR 216 going towards Henderson on SH 43. The outage will also affect Adaway.

New Prospect Water Supply urges its affected customers to boil water before consumption after the water is restored until further notice.

